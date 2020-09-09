Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Nigerians roast Ghanaians over their low budget Big Brethren Ghana reality show

Big Brethren Ghana

A few weeks ago, a new reality TV program similar to Nigeria’s BBNaija was launched in Ghana to take over the local media space just like the above mentioned Nigerian reality TV show.



Unfortunately, Big Brethren Ghana has flopped within a few days of its launch as a poor picture from the ongoing reality TV program surfaced online.



Sighting the pictures which were captured from the Big Brethren Ghana house, the housemates were seen sleeping on students mattresses in a poorly decorated room.



Big Brethren Ghana is currently trending on Twitter as our Nigerian brothers have mounted a campaign stronger than “Apartheid” to troll, mock and ridicule the ongoing BBG show citing its poor production.



Check out what our Nigerian brothers on Twitter had to say about the happening of BBG show:





