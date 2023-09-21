Nigerians raise over N32 million for MohBad’s 5-month-old son

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian music executive, Samklef, has revealed that the sum of N32 million has been raised so far for the 5-month-old son of late Nigerian singer, MohBad.



He took to his social media page to share an update on the crowdfunding efforts made by Nigerians following the mysterious death of the singer.



On Tuesday, September 12, Mohbad was reported to have died under a strange circumstance.



The singer left behind his wife, Wunmi, and his 5-month-old son.



Mohbad's death left many disappointed and calling for justice over his sudden demise.



As a result, Nigerians decided to pool their resources together to raise money to support the late singer's child.



Sharing an update on the donations, Samklef took to Twitter to reveal that they have so far, raised the whopping sum of N32,744,900.



He tweeted, “So far we have raised! N32,744,900 so far for mohbad son! God bless everyone contributing there is the deputy governor of Lagos state @drobafemihamzat paying last respects for imole!mohbad.”



