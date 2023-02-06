Nigerians crown Tems 'queen of afrobeats' after Grammy Award win

Entertainment of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi who is known professionally as Tems for her first Grammy award win.



Tems won the award for her contribution to the hit ‘Wait For U’ by Future featuring Drake.



The Grammy Award ceremony was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.



Her win at the ceremony makes her the first Nigerian female singer to win the coveted award.



Meanwhile, award-winning singer, Damini Ogbulu, known better as Burna Boy lost two nominations.



He lost the ‘Best Global Music Album’ and the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ categories.



See how Nigerians reacted



Eichiemoses31 said: "Congratulations mama…like this comment if you believe Nigeria will b great again in all aspects"



Iamjudenj wrote: "Congratulations to her, But then again, It did be nice to see her with her own personal sole Grammy Award!"



Nohpheesat commented: "Officially the queen of afrobeats"



Zill_ions wrote: "First Female Nigeria Artist to win a Grammy Award Congratulations Tems"



Davi.daisrael commented: "Blast Nigeria is not a joke. Don't take us for granted bcos once given the chance we will dominate full stop."



Teebeeoofficial said: "Word on the street is that Tems is also by far the most financially successful Afrobeats artiste alive, steadily cashing in from global chart-topping records, to international collabos, to songwriting royalties, to packed shows, etc. This would be very difficult for a lot of Nigerians to believe, since she doesn’t engage in brutal social media fights with other artistes, and also hardly posts material things."