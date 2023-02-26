Nigerians angry as Wizkid fails to participate in ongoing elections

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Some Nigerians and Twitter users have gone hard on Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun who is popularly known as Wizkid as they dig out an old tweet he made during the EndSars.



Recall that during the EndSARS in 2020, the singer added his voice to the issue stating that they will exhibit actual power and that was by voting the right and capable person into power.



He wrote: "Next election we show real power."



However, many Nigerians and social media users have been expecting to hear the singer come out to declare his political stance or participate in the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections which took place on Saturday, February 25, but nothing was heard about him.



This infuriated Nigerians as they dug out the old tweet made by Wizkid while raining insults on him.



Read the tweets below:



Yingi_d_artiste: "But he has shown real power ???? abi silence is no longer Golden?!"



iam_victorobi: "I unfollowed all those selfish peeps already"



thatgirl_kiki1: "Leave him alone! Tf"



manniexoo: "Wizzy na normal munshi, e nor get level"



enviableresources: "Nobody would be speared in this fight for our freedom"



fhavour_agueze: "Na Una wey dey send this guy I blame"



nembe_boy: "Make una shut up. We de FC and 30BGs are sensible enough to vote Obi. Make una leave these men."



betina_unusual: "The so insulted rappers in Nigeria came out to vote while the person who was insulting them is in another man country playing drums and it not only him most of them from music industry to Nollywood just few came out

The question is are not citizens of Nigeria again."