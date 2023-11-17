Nigerian transgender Jay Boogie in critical condition after botched surgery, requires kidney transplant

Entertainment of Friday, 17 November 2023

Popular Nigerian transgender activist, Jay Boogie is currently in critical condition with both kidneys having failed, necessitating an urgent transplant to save his life.



The dire situation follows complications from a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery gone wrong, which Jay Boogie shared on Instagram Live several weeks ago.



The surgery, intended to enhance his appearance, took an unfortunate turn, leading to difficulties in urinating and other health issues.



Activist, Dr. Loveth actively advocating for support on Jay Boogie's behalf, provided an update on the severity of his condition.



"At this stage, Jay Boogie needs a Kidney Transplant! Both kidneys have failed! We prayed and wished it never got to this stage, but this is it!!! I will drop other updates soon!!!" she shared.



