Nigerian transgender, Bobrisky arrested

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: bbc.com

One of Nigeria's best-known celebrities, a transgender woman known as Bobrisky, has been arrested on charges of abusing banknotes.



Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, allegedly abused and mutilated banknotes during a film premiere in Lagos, the authorities told the BBC.



They say she "sprayed" banknotes, meaning she threw them in the air as a sign of appreciation.



"Spraying" is commonly done at Nigerian weddings and celebrations.



This is technically an offence as the notes then fall to the ground where they can be trodden on.



Bobrisky allegedly sprayed money at the premiere of Ajakaju, produced by actress and producer Eniola Ajao at Film One Circle Mall, in the upmarket Lagos district of Lekki last month.



The celebrity, who has more than five million followers on Instagram, has not yet commented.



Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesman Dele Oyewale told the BBC that Bobrisky would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, without giving a timeframe.



In February, actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin was sentenced to six months in prison for spraying and stepping on new naira notes.



