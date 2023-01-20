Nigerian songs are really good - Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian movie producer and businesswoman Yvonne Nelson has said the only way Ghanaian musicians can beat competition from their Nigerian counterparts is to work harder and produce quality songs.



Yvonne, 37, stressed that art cannot be forced on people. Only quality can win the people over, she asserted.



Yvonne Nelson was on Accra FM Ayekoo Ayekoo hosted by Nana Romeo, on Thursday, January 19, 2023.



Romeo asked for her opinion on the influx of Nigerian music and how often their hits are played at events and recreational centres in Ghana.



Noting that "I love music," the movie star answered by saying, "I believe the only solution is for our people to keep on working and keep on giving us music that we will like."



She revealed observing that: "When it comes to art, you cannot force the people to consume what they don't enjoy. So, if it's nice, they will surely listen to it and I know that if Ghanaian artists are putting in a lot of songs that are hitting the ears and people are jamming to, there's no way they won't listen to it and jam to it."



Taking a moment to reflect, she argued: "Nigerians are giving us more songs that are really enjoyable and likeable, and you can't do anything about it. You cannot log in and put all their music in one room. It won't work.



She ended by saying, Ghanaian creatives "have to work harder."



Yvonne Nelson is releasing a movie on Valentine's Day, February 14.



The Yvonne Nelson Productions movie, 'Kotoka', stars Majid Michel, Franklin Adjetey, Solomon Fixon-Owoo Jnr, Christy N. Ukata, Darlyn Adu-Gyamfi and Yvonne herself.