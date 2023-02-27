Nigerian socialite slams, curses her colleagues rooting for Tinubu

Entertainment of Monday, 27 February 2023

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex Unusual, has expressed displeasure about the manner in which some of her colleagues are rigorously supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



In a post on Instagram, she criticized such individuals who have still thrown their weights behind the party despite what she described as its corrupt nature.



To buttress her fury, she has pronounced curses on all who supported the APC, particularly her colleagues.



“To the Nollywood stars. comedians and in fact celebrities in general that decided to support APC because they have and will gain from the corruption and their government, I would have said "may your children and generation suffer for your heartlessness" but those kids areinnocent so l'll leave them out of it.



“May joy be far from you agents of darkness. I have nothing against those that truly believe in the government of APC but you see those ones that are fully aware of everything these power hungry lunatics are doing wrong and are still standing by them, you don’t deserve anything good!!!” she wrote.





However, Alex clarified that she isn’t against people’s choice of political affiliation but with their support for a party that is widely noted for corruption.



She also announced her disassociation from colleagues who have ‘blindly’ supported the party.



