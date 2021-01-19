Music of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Nigerian’s Phyno inspired my name - Upcoming artiste

Nigerian musician Phyno

Ghanaian upcoming artiste, Kojo Phino has revealed that he got his stage name “Phino” from popular Nigerian rapper Phyno.



Asked why he chose the name, he stated that Phyno is one of his favorite rappers and he loves his songs especially, “Fada Fada”.



Explaining how it all started, he said, “When Phyno released his ‘Fada Fada song, a close friend of mine was always playing the song and I loved the tune. I learnt the song word for word and that’s how it started for me”.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Night Celebrity Show on e.TV Ghana, he mentioned that “it was from there that people around me began to call me Phino so I decided to make my stage name Kojo Phino” he said.



Phyno is a Nigerian singer and rapper known for rapping in his local dialect which is the Igbo language he is popularly known for his song titled 'Fada Fada' which was released in 2016.



