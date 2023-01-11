Nigerian personalities call out Brymo over derogatory comments about Igbos

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Singer Brymo's tweet on Nigeria's Igbo ethnic group has generated some commentary on social media from industry colleagues.



The singer who pitched his camp with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wrote: “F**k The Ndi Igbo!! ..To Hell With It!!”. Well I know many Igbo people … and reality looks awry in them..”



His derogatory remarks stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media, especially from the Igbo community.



Brymo has been in the news since May last year when he declared his support for Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of next month’s election.



Since he endorsed Tinubu for president, the songwriter has launched attacks on people rather than focusing on issues and spotlighting the strengths of his preferred candidate.



He has gone tit-for-tat with supporters of candidates of other political parties, particularly Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).



In August last year, the ‘Heya’ crooner blasted the ‘Obidient’ movement, claiming they are trying to impose the LP presidential candidate on him.



While the controversy trailing his face-off with Obi’s supporters hasn’t settled, the singer went a further step.



See how some Nigerian celebrities reacted



Okonlagos wrote: Brymo’s assertion bespeaks ethnic bigotry and intolerance. Without a shadow of a doubt, it is bad but sadly if not funny enough, he is saying in the open and loudly what many people, (famous and regular alike), say in the dark and in hush whispers. He is a star and an social and opinion influencer. Coming from him, it will hit differently. He ought to know that but in all, It is very heartbreaking that WE HAVE NIGERIA ????????, BUT WE DON’T HAVE NIGERIANS!



Okeybakassi commented: "Wow....I'm a fan of Brymo's music.... never knew he's a tribal bigot, anti-social, lacking in emotional intelligence and capable of being outrightly stupid. He needs rehabilitation before he destroys himself."



Jaywonjuwonlo wrote: "Person wey dem suppose find and give better reset una dey talk award mschew nonsense"



Iamnasboi commented: "So at this point I think this man is looking for attention. Here you go bro…. Too talented to be foolish"



Jaywonjuwonlo wrote: "You can’t make any sense from supporting this kind of statement we have enough tribal problems in nigeria already Abi Una no Dey even think. Election wey go come and go?"



Daddyfreeze said: "I used to respect this guy"