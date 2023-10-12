Nigerian lady behind the viral iPhone 8 video apologizes

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

A Nigerian lady who went viral for posting a video in which her parents scolded her for asking for an iPhone 8 has issued an apology.



Social media blew up on Monday after a video popped up featuring the 18-year-old, known as @_prettyy._.yorubagirl_ on TikTok, requesting an iPhone 8 as a birthday gift from her parents. In response, her father declined her request and advised her to focus on more essential priorities, even suggesting unconventional ways to acquire the iPhone.



The video quickly went viral, with many netizens giving their divided opinions on the matter, as well as triggering many discussions on parenting. Many chastised the parents of the girl for his comments. While others blamed the lady for her actions.



In its aftermath, on October 11, the young lady posted a public apology to her father and anyone who may have been affected by the video. She expressed regret for her timing in asking for the iPhone and for recording and sharing their reactions online, as she hadn't expected it to go viral.



"I'm making this video regarding my previous video where I asked my dad for an iPhone 8. I want to publicly admit that what I did was wrong. I shouldn't have asked for the iPhone at that moment, and I shouldn't have recorded their reactions and posted it. I thought it was just a normal content video; I didn't expect it to go viral." she said in the video.



