Nigerian hit producer Pheelz requests for a collabo with Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Nigerian hit record producer Pheelz, born Phillip Kayode Moses, has openly asked Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale for a collaboration.



Pheelz, in his request, expressed the belief that a collaboration with Shatta Wale will be a hit.



Monday, January 30, 2023, Jay Foley, the lead presenter on 3Music's Culture Daily TV programme disclosed Pheelz's desire via a video tweeted on his handle; @jayfoley2131.



"Yo, Shatta, link up, link up," Pheelz said, captured looking into Jay's selfie camera. "We have to make a hit."



The 3Music Culture Daily team erupted in applause.



"I feel like Shatta Wale and I can create some damage in this country," Pheelz said in another video from the interview shared by Shatta Wale on his Twitter timeline. "I feel like I can create a vibe with Shatta Wale that will bang." He kept knocking his left palm with his right fist.



The 'On God' hitmaker captioned the video with the exclamation: "Can’t music be beautiful like this in Ghana!!! Aaaaawwwww!!! [blue and red heart emojis]."



Tagging Pheelz's handle, he nodded to his request saying: "Bro, let’s do this [fire emojis]. It's an African [thing]." He concluded with some fire, Nigeria and Ghana flag emojis.



In 2022, Pheelz scored two viral hits: the international 'Finesse' featuring Bnxn and 'Electricity' featuring Davido.



His first offering in 2023, is a solo piece titled 'Stand By You'.



It is reported Pheelz has production credit on the 'Missionary' joint album by American Hiphop legends Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg.