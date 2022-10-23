You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 23Article 1648556

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown shocks netizens with manly dressing

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has hit the internet with yet another controversy after his sex tape leaked.

In a post that was shared on the socialite's page on Instagram, he stripped off his female title as ‘Queen’ and called himself “The King of Africa.”

This was when he donned himself in a pair of black pants, a white long-sleeve shirt, and a pair of white sneaker shoes he coordinated with his dyed blond hair.

Although he has been portraying himself as a female with different titles like she or her, his new post appears to have put social media users in a state of confusion.

While many have welcomed him back and praised him for looking good dressed as a man, others are curious to know when he will return to wearing dresses as they are not convinced by his sudden switch.

A social media user commented saying, “Princess Today, Igwe Tomorrow...I Twaile for your Kingdom.”

Another said, “This dude looks a hundred per cent good looking as a man than a drag queen.”

“Only you king, only you the princess of Africa, only you duchess of London????abeg choose one, no dey confuse me abeg,” another added.


















