Nigerian actress threatens to sue Ghanaian content creator for recreating her dress

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has threatened to sue Ghanaian content creator, Official Dacosta, for recreating her expensive look from the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).



At the prestigious ninth edition of the AMVCA, numerous Nigerian celebrities showcased their regal and glamorous outfits on the black carpet at the Eko Hotel & Suites.



Iyabo Ojo was among the notable stars who graced the event, making quite an impression with her attire.



She stunned in a captivating black dress adorned with red and orange feathers that created a mesmerizing illusion of flames.



Following the event, Ghanaian content creator, Official Dacosta, known for humorously recreating celebrities' outfits, using low-budget means, made a satirical version of Iyabo Ojo's dress, hair, and makeup.



In a post that was shared in an Instagram post, Iyabo Ojo disclosed the exorbitant amount she paid for the dress, which was designed by the renowned celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani, popularly known as Tiannah Empire.



She explained that the dress cost a staggering $50,000 (equivalent to approximately N37.5 million).



The 45-year-old actress took to her official Instagram page to repost the video and expressed her thoughts, saying:



"Please, I need an Idan lawyer who has Oba lawyers' number. I need to sue this guy... Nobody should beg me, we shall meet in court... My $50,000 dress, no wayyyyyy."



Iyabo Ojo's response to the recreated outfit has generated a buzz among her fans and followers, with many curious to see if her threat of legal action will come to fruition.











Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/EA