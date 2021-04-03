Nigerian actress Stella Damasus joins Angel TV

Television of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stella Damasus, a renowned Nollywood actress, has joined Angel Broadcasting Network as a presenter on Angel TV.



The news was announced by Stacy Amoateng, Executive Director in charge of Television and Radio at Angel Broadcasting Network via her social media page.



"It is an honour to welcome Nollywood superstar Stella Damasus to the ABN family. Angel TV is getting lit. Stay tuned," Mrs. Amoateng disclosed.



Exhilarated by the move, Stella Damasus, 42, responded, saying: "I am so excited about this. It is a huge honor for me to be a part of this wonderful family. Thank you for accepting me. Let the fun begin."



While it is unclear which programme the filmmaker would be hosting and the concept behind it, the artwork announcing her inclusion in ABN bears the inscription "Stella Damasus Diaries".



