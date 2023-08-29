Nigerian TikToker's adult video tops Twitter trends

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 August 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A young Nigerian TikToker, identified as Esther or 'Bubagirl', has topped Twitter trends after her leaked adult video circulated on social media.
In a 1-minute 45-second video, Esther was busily masturbating while sucking her boobs in the process.
She held her breast, moaned softly, inserted her fingers, and stroked her clitoris in circles.
The said video has since stirred massive excitement and interesting comments from Tweeps online.
Netizens have also condemned the act and called for the arrest of her boyfriend who allegedly leaked the video.
Basking in the development, others have recalled similar acts from popular Nigerian musicians, Tiwa Savage and Oxlade, which occurred years ago.
Read some reactions online
