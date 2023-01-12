Nigeria will keep producing 'runaway generation' because of evil leaders - Comedian laments

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian comedian, AY has stated that many more Nigerians will want to migrate from the country.



According to him, Nigeria will keep producing 'japa generation' because of bad leaders and not because the country lacks what is needed to cater to its human resources.



He blamed his country's woes on bad leadership.



In a tweet dated January 11, he wrote: "Nigeria will continue to produce a JAPA generation, not because our land is without milk and honey, but because of evil leaders who usually get into power to gather as much as they can gather for themselves, and then look on and do nothing."



Read the tweet below:





