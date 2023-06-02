Nigeria vs Ghana - Socialites in exchange over which economy is better

Entertainment of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

An exchange between the former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri and reality TV star, Pere Egbi over their thoughts about Ghana and Nigeria's economy has caused a stir on social media.



The banter started after Reno Omokri chastised Nigerians who complained about the high cost of fuel following the subsidy removal which took effect after President Bola Tinubu made the announcement on May 29.



In his Twitter post, Reno stated that the price of fuel in Ghana is high and they do not subsidize fuel. He added that this gives the country enough money to cater for other things such as power supply, and good hospitals among others.



Pere, while reacting to Reno's post, said "Ghanaian politicians are not as callous, self-centered, evil, big-time thieves, manipulative and disgusting like Nigerian politicians. I’m sure they pilfer money every now and then in Ghana but they get the work done."



In response to Pere's comment, Reno asked the former Big Brother Naija star to use his platform to project Nigeria in a positive light rather than throw negative comments on the country.



Omokri claimed that Ghana's economy is on the brink of collapse hence the reason many entertainers are moving to Nigeria to promote their brands and products.



Read their exchange below;



