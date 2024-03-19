Nigeria's richest woman and husband reportedly part ways

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

In a surprising turn of events, Folorunsho Alakija, the country’s wealthiest woman, is reportedly going through a marital crisis after more than three decades of marriage to her husband, Modupe Alakija.



The couple, who have been a prominent fixture in Nigerian society, has decided to part ways.



According to The Will newspaper, the former social matriarch, now a gospel minister, has officially separated from her marriage. Sources close to the situation reveal that frequent arguments between the couple led to their decision to live separately.



Modupe Alakija, once a constant presence at their highbrow Ikoyi home in Lagos, is now alleged to no longer spend nights there.



The strain in their marriage has prompted Folorunsho Alakija to demand complete privacy, while her spouse seeks alternative housing in the Ikoyi neighborhood. The reasons behind this marital conflict remain undisclosed, but insiders speculate that their prominence in Nigerian society may have influenced their united front until now.



Folorunsho Alakija, the creator of FAMFA Oil Limited, has not only established herself as a wealthy businesswoman but also as a philanthropist and minister. This recent turmoil coincides with rumors about her health, particularly her vision problems.



As the nation watches, the end of a 30-year marriage marks a significant chapter in the lives of these influential figures. We wish them both strength and healing during this challenging time.