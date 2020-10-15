Entertainment of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Nigeria #EndSARS has vindicated Ghana Police Service – DKB

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonny, well known as DKB, has eulogized the Ghana Police Service.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the popular comedian stated that the current police brutality in Nigeria has vindicated Ghana Police Service.



He also apologized to the service on how a section of Ghanaians have hurled insults on them over the years.



“Hello @GhPoliceService I apologise on behalf of the ignorant Ghanaians who have been dragging and insulting you guys over the years. This Nigeria #EndSARS has made us realize how good we have it here. Africa’s best police outfit. I salute! Folded hands,” DKB wrote.



The Ghana Police Service replied DKB's tweet saying, “Thank you for sharing your positive experience with the Ghana Police, we often read the negatives. We hope that readers will share their positive stories too.”





