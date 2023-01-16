Nigel Gaisie finally gets Fameye to pay him a visit

Entertainment of Monday, 16 January 2023

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has prophesied an excellent year for musician Fameye after the latter honoured his request.



It could be recalled that the preacher and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel rebuked Fameye for failing to show appreciation to him after his spiritual contribution to his successful music career.



According to Nigel, the singer never made it back to his church after his prayers for him.



Following Nigel's public outburst, Fameye in an interview on 3 Music Network promised to visit the famous preacher at the right time.



In the latest post made by the preacher, Fameye was captured in his abode.



The elated preacher in his Facebook post assured the singer of yet another hit song. He wrote: "My Son, Fameya Passed By...God bless him and show him more mercies" He will hit BIG SOON AGAIN. He said everything I told him by the Spirit has come to pass."





