Nigel Gaisie and I knew about John Kumah's sickness before the death prophecy - Kumchacha

The founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Nicholas Osei, widely recognized as Kumchacha, has affirmed that his colleague pastor, Nigel Gaisie, was aware of the ailing situation of the deceased finance minister, John Kumah, before the death prophecy.



According to his narration, the wife of the former minister, Lilian Kumah, informed Nigel about the sickness her husband was battling with in November 2023. This occurred before Nigel prophesied about Kumah on December 31, 2023, during the watch night service.



Kumchacha added that he was also briefed about Kumah's ailment around the same time, hence, he was disappointed when he heard that Nigel had prophesied about Kumah in such a bad state.



“Nigel Gaisie has been very close to John Kumah’s family for the past seven to eight years. Kumah was giving him [Nigel] money almost every month to support his ministry. When Kumah’s sickness became serious, around November 2023, Lilian [Kumah's wife] told Nigel about the situation and asked for his prayers and support.



“So, why would he use the information to prophesy that the Deputy Minister of Finance would die? To me, it was not a prophecy because he was pre-informed about the situation. I was aware likewise Nigel too,” he said in a video shared by Trends GH TV on their Youtube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb.



His statement has confirmed Lilian’s claim that she informed Nigel about her husband’s ailing situation before his prophecy.



However, Nigel has refuted the claims insisting that it was God who disclosed to him and not based on information he was privy to at that moment.



Autopsy report rules out poisoning as the cause of Kumah's death



John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital.



According to an autopsy report, the deputy minister had been battling with sickness for quite some time before his death and clarified that it had nothing to do with poisoning. Kumah was 45 years old.



He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the ruling New Party Patriotic (NPP) and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He recently won the party’s parliamentary primaries in his constituency overwhelmingly to represent it in the upcoming general elections.



He was an entrepreneur, preacher and a lawyer.



Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs Lillian Kumah, and 6 children.



It is worth stating that Prophet Kofi Oduro's statement was made before the autopsy report.



