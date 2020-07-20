Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy

Entertainment of Monday, 20 July 2020
Source: CNN
First came love, then came marriage and soon will come Nicki Minaj with a baby carriage.
On Monday the rapper announced via her official social media accounts that she and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting.
Minaj posted a photo showing her in what appeared to be a two-piece sporting a prominent baby bump.
"#Preggers." the caption read.
She surprised fans in October when she posted about marrying Petty, an old friend of hers.
"Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," the caption read, seemingly sharing her new legal name and the date she made it official with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.
