Nicholas Omane Acheampong's comeback album out March 2023

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian star Gospel artiste, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has disclosed he is releasing a new album in the first quarter of 2023.



The singer-songwriter granted a phone interview to the Church Groove team led by host Rev Thompson, Sunday, January 22, on Class 91.3 FM.



"[A] full album is on the way," he said. "Very soon."



Pressed for a definite time for release, he replied: "Oh, [the fans should give me] latest by March."



He refused to reveal titles on the impending album explaining that: "As is typical of my songs, day in and day out, I am receiving fresh directions. Due to this, names change."



"I don't, by my will, choose the songs," he stressed, insinuating the choice is divinely inspired. "If you've noticed, a song can be given four names or more but there is [always] a particular word in it that must be the theme for the song and the album."



The seriel hitmaker asked for fans to be patient and rest assured that: "the music coming is big."



Noting that it has been very long since he last released music, he categorically stated he will not release any cliche "Hallelujah, Hosanna," song. He joked that he has left that for his "fellows to sing."



He stressed that he will not "release a song my mother can already sing.



"I may do a small interpolation of an old song [occasionally] but certainly not for a new release."



The 'Tabitha Kum' hitmaker said producing covers and rehashed songs may possibly be another Gospel artiste's spiritual assignment but certainly "it is not my calling."



Due to the constraints of his said calling and its demand for original music compositions, he revealed that: "This is why it takes a long time before I put out a song."



"That said, it's now imperative to release the album," he quickly added.



Omane Acheampong obliged and shared that his next album is an 8-tracker.



He predicated that: "Upon release of the project and subsequent one-on-one interviews on-air, bombs will go off," hinting at the usual stir which attends his releases. He laughed and indicated that he knows people like controversy so "I assure you that's what I will bring."