Nhyiraba Kojo spends 30 days at ‘Adumfa’ prayer camp each year – Afia Schwarzenegger defends businessman

Entertainment of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the wake of rumours projecting Nhyiraba Kojo as one of Hajia4Reall’s accomplices in her ongoing fraud trial in the United States of America, Afia Schwarzenegger has provided a tall list of ventures as evidence of the source of the businessman and musician's wealth.



Kicking against the wild claims, the comedienne has argued that Nhyiraba Kojo’s success was purely from hard work and fervent prayers.



Earlier in an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz, Nhyiraba Kojo addressed the widespread speculation surrounding his financial dealings and his association with Hajia4Reall, amid an ongoing FBI investigation.



He dispelled the rumours and emphasized that his financial success was hard-earned and unrelated to the controversies surrounding Hajia4Reall.



To reiterate Nhyiraba's points, Afia Schwarzenegger, who is a close friend of the popular businessman, has jumped to his defence.



According to her, aside from investing in a chain of businesses including real estate, nightclub, lounge business and so on, Nyhiraba Kojo spends days at a famous prayer camp, seeking the face of God.



Afia took to Instagram to address critics, a day after Nhyiraba clarified the rumours surrounding his wealth on UTV.



“Whilst you're fooling on social media and spreading lies that you have no idea or evidence to back, people like Nhyiraba Kojo are praying (he spends every 30 days in a year at Adumfa prayer camp),” she wrote.



She continued, “Working (he runs 3-night clubs successfully for almost a decade, Nhyiraba Kojo Shisha Lounge at Spintex alone can ride a dude forever). He invests in real estate, (the new Galamsey). Nhyiraba Kojo Charity Foundation also gives not only to orphans and widows but to prisoners, and special needs kids and also finances people through vocation), and he does all these every year.



“Employment (he has over 400 workers across the nation excluding DJs and dancers). This young man doesn't sleep, he manages all his companies by himself, making himself PRESENT at all his workplaces every day. Nhyiraba Kojo drives from Accra to Takoradi every day stopping at his new joint at Cape Coast, and you think God will not bless such a young man? NOT EVERYONE IS A THIEF LIKE YOU SO PUT RESPECT ON PEOPLE'S HARD WORK.”



Meanwhile, Nhyiraba Kojo's submission during the United Showbiz has led to mixed reactions online, with some commentators still left unconvinced.



Background



Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Reall, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in a U.S. Magistrate court regarding her fraud case ($2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans).



She only pleaded guilty to count 5 (Conspiracy to receive stolen money), which exposes her to a maximum of five years imprisonment.



Per the US Constitution, count 5 (considered a third-degree felony) is a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment of one year or more.



Hajia4Reall’s six other charges are the ‘Attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud’, ‘Fraud by wire, radio or television’, ‘Money laundering, fraud, and other conspiracies’, ‘Money laundering, fraud, and others’, ‘Sale or receipt of stolen goods, securities money’ and ‘Felony’.





EB/BB