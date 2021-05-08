Nhyiraba Kojo has no hit song but calls himself a musician – Liwin jabs

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Ghanaian actor and musician, Kojo Nkansah popularly known as ‘Lilwin’ is still at loggerheads with businessman and musician, Nhyiraba Kojo and continues to throw a few jabs at him.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go Online show, Lilwin sarcastically asked if anyone can recall a song made by Nhyiraba Kojo if indeed he claims he is musician.



According to Lilwin, Nhyiraba Kojo has no hit song therefore nobody recognizes him as a musician.



Nhyiraba Kojo and Kojo Nkanasah have been at each others throat after Lilwin failed to show up at a birthday party organized for him by the Nhyiraba Kojo.



Watch video below:



