You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 08Article 1255030

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Nhyiraba Kojo has no hit song but calls himself a musician – Liwin jabs

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nhyiraba Kojo and Kojo Nkanasah have been at each others throat recently play videoNhyiraba Kojo and Kojo Nkanasah have been at each others throat recently

Ghanaian actor and musician, Kojo Nkansah popularly known as ‘Lilwin’ is still at loggerheads with businessman and musician, Nhyiraba Kojo and continues to throw a few jabs at him.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go Online show, Lilwin sarcastically asked if anyone can recall a song made by Nhyiraba Kojo if indeed he claims he is musician.

According to Lilwin, Nhyiraba Kojo has no hit song therefore nobody recognizes him as a musician.

Nhyiraba Kojo and Kojo Nkanasah have been at each others throat after Lilwin failed to show up at a birthday party organized for him by the Nhyiraba Kojo.

Watch video below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment