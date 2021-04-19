You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 19Article 1236271

Entertainment of Monday, 19 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Nhyiraba Kojo blasts Lilwin for not showing up at pool party he organized for him

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Combination photo of Nyiraba Kojo and Lilwin Combination photo of Nyiraba Kojo and Lilwin

Ghanaian musician and businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo has chastised actor, Kojo Nkansah popularly known as Lilwin for not showing up at a pool party organised for him inside his mansion.

In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, the businessman described Lilwin as a fake, ungrateful and self centered person who only thinks about himself.

According to him, Lilwin is extremely fake and people around him perhaps are unable to tell him how fake he is, but as a brother, he is voicing it out to him.

Nhyiraba Kojo Sika, however expressed his appreciation to bloggers and all those who made the party happen regardless of Lilwin not showing up for a party organised for him.

Watch video below:

Join our Newsletter