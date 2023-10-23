Newly-elected MUSIGA executives to be sworn in at grand ceremony

Music of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: MUSIGA

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is pleased to announce the swearing-in ceremony of its newly elected executives. This significant event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the Accra Tourist Information Centre, commencing at 11 a.m.



The Hon. Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, is expected to grace the occasion as the distinguished guest of honor. The Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture (NCC) will be the chairman for the occasion which is expected to be attended by former presidents of MUSIGA, leading musicians, and other stakeholders.



The newly elected executives of MUSIGA represent a diverse range of talent and expertise within the music industry. Their collective vision is to further promote the interests of Ghanaian musicians and enhance the vibrant music culture in the country. The swearing-in ceremony symbolizes their commitment to upholding the values of MUSIGA and serving the interests of its members.



The newly elected executives are Bessa Simons, President; Rev Dr. Thomas Yawson, 1st Vice; Abena Ruthy, 2nd Vice; S.K Agyemang, General Secretary; Rev Eddie Eyison, National Treasurer; Chizzy Wailer, National Organizer and Rev Gifty Ghansah, National Welfare Officer.



The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is a prominent organization dedicated to the welfare and promotion of Ghanaian musicians. With a rich history and a forward-looking approach, MUSIGA plays a pivotal role in shaping the music industry in Ghana.