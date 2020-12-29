Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly discovered words of 2020 that joined the Ghanaian dictionary

File photo: Some of these words already existed in some Ghanaian languages

Every year, Ghanaians make up new words, as attempts to douse tensions which come with politics, public offices and social pressures. These words more often than not, gain attention on social media and spread to various spheres of Ghanaian life.



They are then used to ridicule personalities involved, as well as make issues light for casual conversations.



Some of these words already existed in some Ghanaian languages but some new meanings were given to them as they re-emerged in some controversies and trends.



In this article, GhanaWeb sheds some light on the top five words which made it to the Ghanaian dictionary in 2020 with new meanings.



1. Papa no.



‘Papa no’ in the local dialect Twi means ‘That man’ or ‘The man’ but in 2020 it entered the Ghanaian dictionary with a new meaning.



It first gained popularity during a social media battle between two Ghanaian public figures – singer Mzbel and actress Tracey Boakye.



‘Papa no’ in their banters was a code name of a man who they both reportedly had an amorous relationship with.



Since then, the simple meaning of the term metamorphosed into one which connoted a ‘sugar daddy’ – an older man who spends money on a younger lady in exchange for sex.





Pls the #VGMA21 no, is Papa no n Tracey Boakye prepping? What of Mzbel? — Ama Etwepa (@etwepa) August 28, 2020

Dont know why the Papa No issue is such a big deal

If Mahama eat That Tracey Boakye girl, ibi big deal like that?



“ papa no woy3 a, )b3 we wo”



As he get money like what make he take do? — Kay ???? (@Kaypoisson1) August 17, 2020

So Tracey Boakye has trended for one (1) week non-stop all bcos of the papa no.

I swear, the day we'll get to know the "papa no", he'll trend for life. ????????#kennedyagyapong #Shattawale #Sarkodie — Mi Anyemi (@Mianyemi) August 18, 2020

He's a church pastor in #Kumerica waving tithe money like Ghana flag....fellow Ghanaians???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/MjTeO2oEzT — KI?G ØF AB£?KWA? (@iamdesmonds) October 18, 2020

"The NDC has not learnt from the 2016 mistakes and incompetence." - John Boadu, General Secretary of NPP, after the NDC 'flip flop' press conference#NPPisWinningpic.twitter.com/TYdlaRP29t — Maiestas ?? (@Ebenezer_Peegah) December 8, 2020

The God of NDC doesn’t wear Flip flop so he never flops when it comes to flipping the votes . — JUST SHERLOCK ???? (@Ntiamoah_locked) December 8, 2020

Good morning. NDC has apparently flipped many NPP seats not knowing NPP too has flopped some NDC seats. Atikaatika...Flip Flop is the new name of the game. — Sam Attah-Mensah (@Sammens) December 8, 2020

Someone sent us a DM which read: “Please knock Hearts for us next time”



Mepawokyew saa Zanzama edwuma no yagyae wai.. #OlyDade — GREAT OLYMPICS (@AccraGtOlympics) December 22, 2020

The "yagyae" thing is now trending on radios — ANGEL TOPEDO ???? (@ThoughtPillow) December 22, 2020

Merry Christmas and a happy new year, forward to all your friends and families.

Saaa Father Christmas adwuma nu yagyae???????????? — Nungua Zayn Malik???????? (@WahidHansen) December 25, 2020

The return of Fellow Ghanaians

Showing tonight @8pm. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/A1LVYrG6YI — Boga Ali Hashim (@hashimghana) December 20, 2020

When you know you’ll still be hearing Fellow Ghanaians ?? pic.twitter.com/vSljhe0QUe — Young Lord???????????????????? (@bra_eko) December 10, 2020

Fellow Ghanaians,

I know December’s salary comes early. January has 90 days, There is January pro and January pro max. You have been warned.#Rapperholic2020 pic.twitter.com/h5lYgj1Qyw — Nungua Bruno Fernandes (@kwaku_talia) December 22, 2020

The only person I dey want hear ein take for this perfume issue be Akyem Mafia???????????????????????????????????? — Sheldon The Creator (@kwadwosheldon) October 26, 2020

“Akyem Mafia” yet Nana Addo never got angry. He was walking around parading himself like Don Corleone. We say Akyem sakawa boys nor, chairman bore ????????????????#AKYEMSAKAWABOYS — RIP Rawlings ???????? (@MKAgyemang) September 6, 2020

Hon Isaac Adongo writes;



Agyapa Royalties Fraud Is The Last Straw: The Akyem Sakawa Boys and Grandpas Must Go



Agyapa royalties deal is a big fraud on Ghana by Akufo-Addo and the Akyem Mafia. You mortgaged Getfund proceeds in excess of GHS25 billion for the ... — Nana Yaa Ayensu (@estherayensu1) September 5, 2020

As if this isn't heartbreaking enough, they'll come together and cook a banger like La Hustle o nny? saa a la wu. https://t.co/IplYCscquZ — Kofi Wiredu™ (@Wiredu_) December 24, 2020

All those saying “la hustle ohh ny3 sa la wu” are all not tue hustlers they all receiving their monthly salaries ???? — Kelvin Acheampong (@KelvinA86716706) December 28, 2020

If you no hustle , 3ndi33r bronya ye di33r la wu oooo....???????? — lady???? (@MasonEfua) December 24, 2020

Why squad dey complain about #Rapperholic2020 tickets price???????????????? as na u dey sing “la hustle ooo ny3 saaa la wu” nu na what u dey figa?? Kwasia... “if u no get money hide your face, I ________________ ???????????????????? — GIK IS COMING (@emm_hatches) December 21, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter