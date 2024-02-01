New sponsor for Ghana Music Awards to be announced soon - Charterhouse

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, the organizers of the Ghana Music Awards, Robert Klah, has said that a new title sponsor for the annual awards scheme will be unveiled soon.



According to him, the current sponsor, Vodafone, is undergoing a transition, and the name change will affect the branding of the awards.



He made these remarks on the DayBreak Hitz show on Hitz FM on February 1, where he explained why the official flyers of the upcoming awards did not include the name "Vodafone".



He said that the contract with Vodafone had a time limit and that they were close to reaching it. He added that they could only use the name "Ghana Music Awards" until the new sponsor is announced.



"The name 'Vodafone' has a time frame, you can only use it up to a point. And we are almost at that particular point. So what it means is that you cannot use the name. So there's supposed to be a new name that we will eventually use. And we will announce that.



"We have an official sponsor, just that there is a transition happening, so basically we can only put flyers out there as 'Ghana Music Awards'. We will announce the sponsor once everything is complete," he said.



While the official sponsor of the awards scheme is yet to be announced, many have speculated that the new sponsor will be Telecel, an Africa-focused telecommunication company that acquired 70% majority shares in Vodafone Ghana in February 2023.



Meanwhile, Charterhouse has opened nominations for the 25th Ghana Music Awards, which will honour Ghanaian musicians who released works in 2023.



The nominations are open until February 29, 2024.



The awards, sponsored by Vodafone, is an annual music awards event established in 1999 to primarily celebrate the outstanding contributions of Ghanaian musicians to the growth and expansion of the music industry.



Artistes such as Daddy Lumba, Sarkodie, and Diana Hamilton have been beneficiaries.



ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.