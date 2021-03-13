Entertainment of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

New show hosted by Naa Ashorkor to premiere on GhOneTV

Naa Ashorkor

A new Television show hosted by Naa Ashorkor will premiere on GhOneTV next month.



We Got This Africa will share “real experiences of the African woman [and] no topic is off-limits,” says a voice-over announcing the show.



The show will make its debut on Monday, April 5 at 9 pm.



Ashorkor previously hosted Television shows including Tales From the Powder Room, Just The Law, Guess Who’s Coming for Dinner and Close Up Salsa Fiesta.



She joined Asaase Radio in June 2020, and currently hosts ‘Between Hours‘



Ashorkor is known for playing the lead role in “The Perfect Picture” (2009) by Shirley Frimpong-Manso.



She won the award for Best Actress in 2010 at the African Movie Academy Awards for her role in the movie alongside Yvonne Okoro, Joselyn Dumas, and John Dumelo.



Ashorkor co-hosted the 2016 Ghana Music Awards with Chris Attoh. She also hosted Miss Malaika's pageant for eight years.



She once worked with Multimedia Group where she hosted programmes including Showbiz A-Z and Strong and Sassy.



Ashorkor is the founder of April Communications.



