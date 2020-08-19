Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Farouk Abdul-Rahman

New novel for stay-at-home students set to be released this weekend

Cover page of the book, the Magic World of Big Adam

Author of ‘Passing the BECE – A Step-by-Step Approach,’ Farouk Abdul-Rahman, is set to release his first major novel, titled, ‘The Magic World of Big Adam,’ and he has a good course behind it.



The novel is intended to make pupils and students who are currently staying at home due to the global pandemic, Coronavirus (COVID-19), have an interesting piece to read and enjoy. Additionally, 20% of the 2021 profits from his book will be donated to help the implementation of the soon to be launched project, ‘Read to Grow.’



F. A. Rahman therefore assures pupils, students and all others an interesting read with this new title and has thus made a firm commitment to begin a life-long mission of visiting schools in Ghana with the ‘Read to Grow’ project, under which he plans to build libraries, provide books and engage school-goers in constructive reading exercises. His first library construction project will take place in a public school in the Greater Accra Region in 2021 if ‘The Magic World of Big Adam’ sells more than 100,000 copies.



“The Magic World of Big Adam is an interesting storybook to read. But what’s more interesting is to have it come out around this period. To also hear Rahman planning to visit schools and engage our children to read in a whole new way later on is a great initiative,” Ms. Mary Dufie Opoku, Secretary to Magic Writers said.



F. A. Rahman became intrigued with the ‘Read to Grow’ project after acknowledging the positive impact reading has had on his life and concluding that reading continually is the best way for the youth to develop their minds and contribute meaningfully to society.



His book, ‘The Magic World of Big Adam’ is a fictional story that recounts events and imaginations of his time at St. Augustine’s College, and he hopes it becomes a great stay-at-home companion too.

