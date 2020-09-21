Entertainment of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: My News GH

New crop of musicians producing senseless music - Dada KD

Musician, Dada Kwaku Duah

Ace Highlife musician Dada Kwaku Duah popularly known as Dada KD has revealed that most young musicians are not able to produce good music not because they do not have the talent, but rather because they do shoddy work on their craft.



He claims that, these new crop of musicians do not put in much effort to produce quality music that can last for decades due to the fact that there is always pressure on them to release songs.



“Now it’s no more like those days where one has to put in more effort into music by playing an intro before the song and all that. At first you put too much energy in the music so you always feel it as an artiste when you are performing. But it looks like today musician are in a hurry to release songs”. He observed



Dada KD said this in an interview with Kumasi based radio Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



He counselled that, if singers want to come out with something all the time to keep them relevant, they will rather “die” early from the scene.



He added that they must also think of producing lifetime songs so that they can benefit from for more decades and not just yearly or monthly.

