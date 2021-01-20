Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

New York rap duo postpone January 22 Osu gig over coronavirus

COVID-19 restrictions has forced a New York – based duo, G4 Boyz, to postpone a performance slated for January 22 at the Area Bar located in Osu, Accra.



The group confirmed the indefinite postponement in a tweet, barely three days to the event.



“Sorry guys but due to measures beyond our control, cause of the recent Covid -19 lockdown, we have to postpone our show in Ghana at The Area Bar, sorry to everyone who was waiting to see us. Working on a new date now,” the tweet read.



Reaction to their announcement has been diverse, whiles some people are lauding it as the right and hard decision, others are dreading having to wait longer to see them perform.



But is Ghana really under a COVID lockdown as their post suggests?



The last official position on lockdown was a suggestion by president Akufo-Addo, that there was a possibility that more stringent virus control measures could be instituted if cases of the virus continue to rise.



That said, there are also bans on certain categories of public gatherings as per the president’s address when he ordered the police to enforce such measures.



“They (police) are also to ensure the closure of all night clubs, pubs, cinemas and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies, if need be,” the president emphasized.



G4 Boyz consists of Ice Baby and Buggy, two brothers of Nigerian and Ghanaian descent from Staten Island. Their genre of music is a flashy, energetic blend of trap and gangsta rap, with lyrical topics regularly focusing on money, sex, and violence.





Sorry guys but due to measures beyond our control, cause of the recent Covid -19 lockdown, we have to postpone our show in Ghana at @TheAreaBar , sorry to everyone who was waiting to see us. Working on a new date now???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/VLY9Iyvu8o — G4 Boyz (@G4BOYZ) January 19, 2021