Movies of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

New Ghanaian movie titled 'Valentine Day Murder' out now

play video'Valentine Day Murder' is a short film produced by Ghanaian blogger and filmmaker, Skbeatz Records

In the moment of Love, on Val's Day, most couples prefer to hang out and have fun in public whilst others choose to keep it private between themselves.



During this same moment, lovers schedule what to do to spend the time together.



But the question is, does it have to be necessarily always about 'intimacy' when there is a Valentine's Day celebration?



In the story of 'Valentine Day Murder', a new short film produced by Ghanaian blogger and filmmaker, Skbeatz Records, a man takes the wrong decision to drug the girlfriend to death just to get intimate on a surprise Val's day visit at his house.



The lady prefers that they have intimacy only after they are married, but the man who could not control his sexual urge, decided to drug his lady to sleep and later finds out she was dead on his bed after sleeping with her.



The short film casts Sampson Agyekum and Barbara Osei Agyemang as main actors.



Other production members include Samuel Nimoh (SamzFirth), Kwaku Achiaw (Kbeatz Pianos) and Fredericka Adutwumwaa.



Special appearance by Church leaders and members from Victory Outreach Church( Kumasi).



Moral lessons from the movie:



We all have one life to live on earth. The decisions we make today can produce either a positive and a negative effect on our lives.



Let's learn to love right, to do right, and choose wisely what we do next with our lives.



And remember, God is Love!



Further note that 2021 is a year of reward for both the faithful and the evil.



We will reap what we sow today.



