Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Isaac Adu, Contributor

New Ghanaian gospel music sensation pops up in Europe

Musician, Vivian Mensah aka VIVI ALIVE

Ghana undoubtedly is the mainstay of uniquely illuminated musical talents on the Globe. Old and contemporary artistes have been rhythmically interlacing electronic music and echoes of the country’s traditional sounds to produce exceptional genres.



The likes of Diana Hamilton, Anita Afriyie, Celestina Donkor, Piesie Esther among others have for sometime now given a new lease of life to gospel music.



Latest sensation poised to bewild Europe and the world at large with her unique style is a talented artiste known as VIVI ALIVE.



Vivian Mensah aka VIVI ALIVE is making strong waves in the gospel music arena and is currently the cynosure of all eyes in Europe.



The German based silky and romantic voice gospel sensation will soon serve music revellers particularly those glued to Gospel with a powerful single dubbed GOD MY 911.



The title is akin to the popular emergency dial but biblically it says always refer to God in urgent situations.



Vivi Alive’s delivery and mastery over wordplays in the song makes her a genius to look out for.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.