Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Never lend a friend money - Nana Aba warns

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has offered advice to Ghanaians in a Twitter post.

According to her, lending money to a friend would end in regret.

Taking to her X handle on October 31, 2023, Nana Aba Anamoah cautioned Ghanaians against lending out money to their friends citing it as a “big mistake”.

“The worst thing to ever do in this life is to give your friend a loan. Big mistake,” she posted.

While the reason for the tweet is unclear, it quickly gained attention and sparked a conversation on the habit of mixing personal relationships with financial transactions.

