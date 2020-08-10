Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Never do music for NPP and NDC for free – Barima Sidney to colleagues

Controversial musician Barima Sidney has advised his fellow musicians who wish to compose songs for any of the political parties in Ghana to make sure that they charge and make money from such songs.



The “African Money” hit maker during the 2016 general election threw his support behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and went ahead to do a song for the party.



But speaking on Akoma Fm in Kumasi in an interview, he noted that musicians must utilize the business aspect of their craft.



“As a celebrity, when you decide to endorse any political party or candidate make sure you claim your cash. Never do it for free; I will never say that Just because you love the person or party. You only do that at the expense of your career; hence in any case you must take money”. He noted



“You can’t blame them in future if they don’t show appreciation after giving free endorsement”, he added.



However, Sidney has clearly said that the New Patriotic Party did not pay him for his work because he did it out of love for the party.



It is therefore unclear if Sidney’s comment is as a result of the NPP not showing any appreciation for his work after winning the 2016 elections.

