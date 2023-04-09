Never date or marry a woman who uses her wealth, intelligence to belittle you - Men advised

LifeStyle of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: ghbase

The founder of Grace Mountain Church ministries cum “Alpha Hour” convenor, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has advised men to be cautious when selecting their future wives.



One of the things he has asked men to look out for is women who always project that they are better than them.



He made these statements while addressing his congregants, where he also asked men not to entertain such women.



According to him, men who do not make the right choice when it comes to selecting their wives, are likely to die early.



Pastor Elvis Agyemang said,



“As a man, if you meet a woman who behaves as if she knows everything to make you look like a fool. Run! If a woman is intelligent, she must use it to respect her man. If she is bringing that knowledge to feel superior, you are to blame if you enter marriage with such a person.





“If she is rich or more educated, let her go until she realizes that he must submit to you with all that she has. Otherwise, you will die early,” he added.