Netizens react to the $1,500 table reservation, 'outrageous' ticket prices at Wizkid’s event

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 December 2022

In the heat of the moment, where patrons are criticising Nigerian singer Wizkid for failing to show up at the Accra Stadium concert, one of the interesting topics tabled for discussion was the exorbitant ticket prices and table reservations at the event.



In a bid to intensify the backlashes following his absence at the just ended event, where he was the headliner, netizens have dug up flyers where prices of tables were spotted in dollars.



There were about four table packages namely; ‘Silver’, ‘Big Boys’, ‘The Baller’, ‘Slip n Slide’ and each of them were priced in dollars.



The silver package for instance cost a whopping $1,500 and this includes a proper VVIP treatment, a good parking space, front row view, expensive drinks, among others.



Also, the tickets were said to have cost as much as GHC3,500 and the regular stands were charged for GHC650, GHC250 and others.



This development has sparked outrage on social media, with scores of netizens peeved that Wizkid failed to show up after fans spent this much on tickets.



“The table reservation packages for #WizkidLiveAccra was crazy…USD 1,500?” a netizen wrote.



“These things don't make sense to me. Are we all in the same Ghana? People have these to burn in one night? yet he didn’t even show up,” another comment read.



However, GhanaWeb sources indicate that Wizkid was said to have been paid $800,000 for the event.



This was after organizers bargained after he requested for $1million for the show.



Read the posts below:







Lol this organisers wan use popcy better their future ni sha ????..... Imagine Paris, 02, MSG etc tickets no reach this amount oloun, ???????? — Venny Lion (@Vennylion) December 11, 2022

These things don't make sense to me. Are we all in the same Ghana? People have these to burn in one night? — Kob'na (@brunitsky) December 11, 2022

And man still didn’t turn up.

Crazy chale — King_Sol???? (@FLEXY024) December 11, 2022

Kofi ay3 nisuo????i'm crying here from the stadium???? — Agya Milano????????❤ (@MilanoD3Blogger) December 11, 2022

They fleeced people just to get quick buck in — Rocky Amartey (@rockyamartey) December 11, 2022

Herh! ????????????????????????????????????????



You people get money oo! — a. n.a.m. | al_maso (@al_bertoid) December 11, 2022

