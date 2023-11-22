Netizens react as new video of Strika pops up

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, who gained popularity for his role as a child soldier named “Strika” in the hit movie “Beasts of no Nation” is in the trends once again.



In a video making rounds on social media, Strika, clad in black t-shirt and trousers could be spotted singing along to Amerado’s “Kweku Anase”.



This is not the first time that Strika has been seen on the streets doing different jobs. In 2019, he was seen by a gospel singer, Minister Edward, at Kaneshie. Strika told him that life was hard for him before and after the movie. He said that he used to sell yam at Agbogbloshie Market and live with his grandmother at North Kaneshie.



He also said that he was still smoking because of his pain and suffering. In 2021, Strika was spotted on the streets again, he disclosed that he never received any help despite the promises delivered by many.



The recent video has sparked reactions from many social media users who pointed out his “haggardly” state.



Some inquired if he had been receiving support over the years, while others prayed for him to get the needed help.



Check the tweets below.





I want to ask oo. Can we dig deeper and know how if they were well paid for their role way back? Dude is grown know and can play other role in movies as well buh Ghana movie industry collapse. I wish he gets a Nigerian link https://t.co/ps145O6pqP — LOGOHUB (@LogoHubGH) November 21, 2023

Sorry but I’m tired of seeing this guy on socials and people posting him as a “guys let’s help him, he was once an actor” cause we’ve seen several people trying to help this guy and he keeps running back to the streets. Now you’re tagging Idris Elba saying what? Tjewwwww https://t.co/XOaVDaxaUi — (₵ɔввуѕɛтн) (@CobbySeth) November 21, 2023

I truly pray God brings a change into this young man’s life. He’s gifted and talented. What happened to him is truly unfair but what God can not does not exist ! https://t.co/UmEGSpzicR — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) November 21, 2023

So this Striker from Beast of no Nation at the moment. My question is, what really happened?

pic.twitter.com/5RLC9fF0pQ — TheKwesiBimpe (@kwesi_bimpe) November 21, 2023

ID/OGB