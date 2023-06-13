Netizens praise Hilda Baci after Guinness World Record's confirmation of longest cooking marathon

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Internet users across the globe have taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to celebrate and congratulate popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci after Guinness confirmed and awarded her the Guinness record for the World’s Longest Cooking marathon.



According to Guinness, although Hilda Baci attempted to do 100 hours of cooking, she was awarded 93 hours, and 11 minutes because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks.



Prior to her feat, India’s Lata Tondon, in 2019, held the record for cooking with 87 hours and 45 minutes.



Regardless, reactions from internet users have been of admiration.



Check out some reactions from internet users:





Hilda Baci is now the reigning champ of cooking marathons! She cooked up a storm for longer than anyone else. You can watch her victory dance and see how long she cooked in the video below. Let's give Hilda a round of applause (and maybe a snack)! ???????? — LiuLiu Explains EveryThing (@ExplainLiuLiu) June 13, 2023

Congratulations to her❤️ — Khaleed ???? (@KhaleedSZN) June 13, 2023

Congratulations to her — Dr. L. H. Usigbe (@Leehabby) June 13, 2023

So the Ekiti girl just dey waste her time? Cause even Hilda that did a lot of PR and followed rule had it cut down to 93 hours and 11 minutes. It’s no easy to break GWR at all. Congratulations to Hilda Baci. — Abiodun A. Adeleke????????‍???? (@iamAbiodunAA) June 13, 2023

What took you so long? You were reconfiguring your BVAS? — ENITURN (@eniturn) June 13, 2023

Una nearly cause fight for our streets with the delay. Nevertheless, big congratulations to our tenacious Hilda Baci — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) June 13, 2023

God save una, was planning to start cooking you guys for 100hrs pic.twitter.com/ks7IJGC1dI — A.K.A ???? (@kayzywizzzy) June 13, 2023

