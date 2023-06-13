You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 13Article 1785227

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Netizens praise Hilda Baci after Guinness World Record's confirmation of longest cooking marathon

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hilda Baci during her cooking marathon Hilda Baci during her cooking marathon

Internet users across the globe have taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to celebrate and congratulate popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci after Guinness confirmed and awarded her the Guinness record for the World’s Longest Cooking marathon.

According to Guinness, although Hilda Baci attempted to do 100 hours of cooking, she was awarded 93 hours, and 11 minutes because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks.

Prior to her feat, India’s Lata Tondon, in 2019, held the record for cooking with 87 hours and 45 minutes.

Regardless, reactions from internet users have been of admiration.

Check out some reactions from internet users:

















EAN/FNOQ

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment