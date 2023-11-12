Netizens 'attack' Berla Mundi for reacting to Stonebwoy losing a Grammy nomination

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Media personality cum brand influencer, Berla Mundi shared her views on Ghana’s Reggae Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, who missed out on a Grammy Award nomination.



Stonebwoy’s Grammy nomination snub is making headlines as several users tease him for not landing any nomination from the award scheme.



The media personality in a Twitter post defended the BHIM Nation president and advised that those trolling him should quit their actions and appreciate the efforts he puts into his career.



“Guys stop mocking @stonebwoy. We’ve all seen how hard the guy has worked on getting his brand out there. It doesn’t take a day. Let’s appreciate him for continuing to make strides and encourage other artistes to move out there and get their brands recognised globally. The Nigerians are doing it and their fans are solidly behind them!!! #GRAMMYs”, she tweeted.



However, her tweet was not accepted by some social media users as most of them held the view that Berla Mundi was biased.



They specifically stated that the TV presenter was favouring Stonebwoy and had never come out to defend other artistes like Shatta Wale.



“Shame on you Berla…I have seen you many times recruit pundits to discredit Shatta in so many ways. God loves all of us equally but once you make up your mind to mock others with some achievements God go shame u. Shame on ya again”, a netizen said.



“what you even just wrote brought my attention to the situation, I mean this write-up is needless ..where is the mockery here, this is social media it's always like this good or bad then go talk ..give us a break aiiii it's all part of social media”, a tweet from another netizen.



“Lmao, u guys like to pick and choose. If it was the “other guy” I believe you wouldn’t even say a word”, a comment from a social media user.



