Nero X set to release highly anticipated music video for 'Medo Wiase' featuring Tinny

Music of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Musician, Nana Kwame Nkrumah Buabeng, known professionally in the showbiz space as Nero X has announced the forthcoming release of the official music video for his classic and chart-topping hit single 'Medo Wiase' which features the legendary Ghanaian rapper, Tinny.



The video which is directed by the talented and creative director Kofi Awuah is set to captivate audiences worldwide.



The highly anticipated music video promises to take the song to the next level, with an all-star cast, high-end production, and intense choreography.



'Medo Wiase', with its infectious melodies, Nero X's charismatic performance, and Tinny's enchanting delivery, the song has become a favourite both in Ghana and beyond.



The director of the video, Kofi Awuah is known for his artistic vision, colorful pictures, and innovative approach to storytelling.



The video captures the essence of the song, transporting viewers on a mesmerizing journey through captivating scenes and breathtaking performances.



This was made known after the 'Osey' composer shared the teaser on his socials on Monday, October 2, 2023.



Fans and music lovers alike can catch the premiere of the 'Medo Wiase' music video on Friday, October 6, 2023.



The release of the video marks another milestone in Nero X's career and solidifies his status as an exceptional talent in the music industry. He is enjoying a new level of success, having recently performed at several high-profile events across Ghana and the diaspora.



His unique blend of Afrobeat and highlife has earned him a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide.



With numerous accolades under his belt, including multiple awards and nominations, Nero X continues to push the boundaries of contemporary Ghanaian music.



Fans of the Takoradi-born singer can expect a treat when the music video drops.



According to Nero X, the video will be available on all major television and video-sharing platforms as well as on YouTube and fans can catch the exclusive teaser on his social media pages.