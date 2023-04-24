Nayas sprays cash on Ernest Opoku on stage, netizens react

Entertainment of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite, Nayas, was one of the guests invited to Brother (Broda) Sammy's album launch, where she bumped into her alleged ex-lover, Ernest Opoku Jnr.



In a video making rounds online, Ernest Opoku was spotted delivering a powerful ministration that caught the attention of patrons, some of which stormed the stage to spray some cash on him.



Nayas was also drawn to the stage to spray some cash on the singer and she stood by him for a while before going back to her seat.



Broda Sammy was spotted in the background, beaming with smiles as he watched Nayas displayed on stage.



The said video has since generated massive reactions online, amidst interesting comments from netizens.



While some were rooting for Nayas and Ernest Opoku to rekindle their relationship, others are lambasting the latter for not acknowledging the presence of the former.



Ernest Opoku was one of the many gospel singers who performed at Broda Sammy’s album launch held at Kumasi on April 23, 2023.



The likes of Piesie Esther, Frank Naro, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Afia Schwarzenegger, Oboy Siki, Ras Nene, Prophet Ogyaba, Dr. Kwaku Oteng among others were present to offer support to the ‘Nation’s Worshipper’.



Watch the video below:









EB/BB