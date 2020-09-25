Music of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Nautyca teams up with Fancy Gadam on ‘Jeje’

play videoOfficial artwork for the song

Enterprising Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Jeffery Kofi Gordor, otherwise known as Nautyca, has teamed up with Fancy Gadam on a new song titled ‘Jeje’.



Nautyca disclosed how much he loves his baby in this piece.



He called on his partner to grant him all his wishes—most especially when it comes to bedroom activities.



Fancy Gadam also sang in his native language.



‘Jeje’ is a danceable tune. Production credit goes to Sky Beatz.



Enjoy it from below.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.