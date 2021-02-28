Nautyca shocks fans as he drops 'Apuutor' featuring Kofi Mole And Strongman

Music of Sunday, 28 February 2021
Source: Zionfelix
No one saw it coming as the versatile music star Nautyca has added ices on the new drill beat trend as he recruits top-notch young stars, Kofi Mole and Strongman, on this new jam “Apuutor”
Being accepted in his community as the real 1 Don not because of the personality but his contribution in using his talent to effect positive change in his community.
Nautyca is one of the most exciting talents staking a claim in the Ghana music scene.
By a good margin , music video of “Apuutor” is arguably the biggest drill song music video.