Nautyca goes wild and blasts Sarkodie, R2bees and other top musicians from Tema

Musician, Nautyca has attacked big-name artistes from Tema like Sarkodie, R2BEES, and others for doing next to little for all the up and coming Tema based musicians.



In a viral video, a very irritated Nautyca went on and on about how their senior colleagues in Tema have continually left them to their faith while continually suggesting that they helped them to get to the stage they are now.



According to Nautyca, they have done nothing for them and questioned if people have ever seen Sarkodie post either him or any of the other budding talents from Tema on his social media pages to promote them all in the name of helping them to get to the top?



In his view, the big-name musicians from Tema do not care about budding talents in the Tema Metropolis.



Watch the video below for more of Nautyca’s wild outburst:





