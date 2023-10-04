National Theatre is under severe malnourishment – Otabil fires

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Dr. Mensa Otabil, has unequivocally commented on the state of the National Theatre of Ghana, describing the edifice as being “under severe malnourishment”.



Speaking at the Experience Conference 2023, Dr. Mensa Otabil, who also serves as the Chancellor of the Central University College, did not mince words when he spoke about some government-owned structures used as event venues.



The clergy made these remarks while commending Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, the founder and leader of Maker's House Chapel, for successfully constructing a beautiful church edifice where congregants gather for various church services.



“Many times, when we see God use a person like Dr. Boadi Nyamekye here, and you see him and see the amazing work that God has done with him,” said Dr. Otabil. “In this church on this campus, you have one of the most beautiful church campuses anywhere this is, this is a high-class place.”



“This is how even government of Ghana will struggle to build this and I am not in any way insulting the Government of Ghana. I'm just speaking like Jesus Christ… Let the facts be the facts. Because you know, our National Theatre which is under severe malnourishment was built by the Chinese and dashed to us.”



The state of the National Theatre



The Governments of the Republic of Ghana and the People's Republic of China signed an agreement on 5th July 1989, regarding the construction of a National Theatre Complex at the junction of Independence Avenue and Liberia Road intersection and the reconstruction of the University of Ghana Drama Studio.



The National Theatre was completed on 16th December 1992, commissioned, and handed over on 30th December 1992. Since then, it has served as one of the venues for arts and entertainment events as well as conferences.



In the last couple of years, however, many event organisers, patrons and creative arts professionals have complained bitterly about the state of the National Theatre with many calling on authorities to close down the edifice for refurbishment.



Among the concerns raised are dysfunctional air-conditioners, broken seats, and mosquito infestations.



In 2022, Fiifi Coleman, an actor and producer said: “When I did my last play, I bought mosquito repellent myself to spray the entire building before the guests could come in because it was just unbearable; and it’s coming out of my pocket.



"It is so pathetic that the National Theatre has me providing my own talk-back. It is one of the least things you can even expect from the National Theater...you will rent your own light to do a production. Your own sound, it cost me almost GH¢7,000 to get sound during my last play at the National Theater," he fumed.



A year on, the narrative had not changed. He told Peace FM in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb that he was tired of complaining about the National Theatre and bemoaned why authorities refuse to accept individuals who are willing to support in solving the challenges.



He said: “I decided not to talk about their issues because I've said it several times but they [National Theatre authorities] don’t mind me. Whenever it rains, the place leaks. The first suggestion I made, they said because it’s a state enterprise, we can't privatize it, that’s not how it works.



“But then my question is, why has there been interest from individuals saying that ‘give me the contracts, I will fix the air conditions here and get a portion of the revenue generated from rent’? Have you seen the red carpet at the theatre? Ask when was the last time it was washed or swept. The red color of the carpet has now turned brownish,” he fumed.



