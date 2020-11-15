Entertainment of Sunday, 15 November 2020

National Communications Awards: Stacy Amoateng is Media Woman of the Decade

Media mogul Stacy Amoateng

After winning Personality of the Year at the 2019/2020 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards on November 7, Stacy Amoateng has bagged yet another coveted award as she has been adjudged the Media Woman of the Decade at the National Communications Awards held on Saturday, November 14 at the Africa Trade House.



Powered by RAD Communications and partners, the development communications and media awards program, according to organisers, seeks to champion communications, organizational and national development. The event seeks to celebrate and reward excellent communications companies, teams, and individuals across the country, and to serve as a springboard for many, who aspire to reach higher heights in Ghana’s media and communications industry.



For her remarkable feats in the media space, Stacy Amoateng who is the CEO of Platinum Networks was laurelled at the ceremony.



She beat competition from Nana Aba Anamoah of GhOne TV and Oheneyere Gifty Anti of The Standpoint fame.



Acknowledging the favour of God, the awardee in a social media post said: "All glory and honour to the King of Kings for his constant grace and mercy. I am yet to meet someone who God has failed. His love continues to give us power over everything."



"It is indeed the hand of God. This year is a very humbling year. In the midst of chaos, the Lord has paved a glorious way to honour me. This is proof that hard work can never go unrecognised. 21 years in mainstream media and still counting," she said in another with words of gratitude to her family, organisations, sponsors, fans and one Maxine Techie Menson who groomed her "to be such a dynamite in the media space".



The National Communications Awards victory makes it seven for Stacy Amoateng this year.



She boasts of Woman of the Year (Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards), Super Woman of the Year (Women Choice Awards Africa), and Most Outstanding Female Personality of the Year (Pan-African Heroes Awards).



She also has to her credit an honorary award given her at the Humanitarian Awards Ghana 2020, This was a recognition of "the distinguished and exceptional achievements towards improving the lives of others and human welfare.”





